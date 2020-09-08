NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty over drug links, Twitter says 'it's just the beginning'

As investigations continue into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family has come under massive scrutiny. For over two months now, many have called for her arrest even as they demand justice for the late actor. And on Tuesday, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The anti-drugs agency has confirmed that she has been arrested and that the due process of informing the family has been completed.

She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea will be taken for a medical test shortly and is likely to be produced before a magistrate through video-conferencing for remand in the evening.

The NCB had interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, later on Monday for eight hours and again for around five hours on Tuesday before placing her under arrest.

