Rhea Chakraborty arrested: Actor to be produced before Mumbai court today

As investigations continue into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family has come under massive scrutiny. For over two months now, many have called for her arrest even as they demand justice for the late actor. And on Tuesday, many took to Twitter claiming that she had been arrested, even as others said that it was imminent.

Here's what we know at present:

Rhea had gone for questioning to the NCB office in Mumbai for the third day of questioning in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. As per a Republic TV report, she had admitted to consuming marijuana as well as other hard drugs. The report which quoted sources adds that she was taken for a medical test.

Sources have also told FPJ correspondents that the NCB is currently working on the paperwork procedures to arrest Rhea.