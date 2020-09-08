Rhea Chakraborty arrested: Actor to be produced before Mumbai court today

Advocate Satish ManeshindeRhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB
According to FPJ's Pratik Salunke, Rhea has now been arrested by the NCB. The anti-drugs agency has confirmed that she has been arrested and that the due process of informing the family has been completed.
As investigations continue into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family has come under massive scrutiny. For over two months now, many have called for her arrest even as they demand justice for the late actor. And on Tuesday, many took to Twitter claiming that she had been arrested, even as others said that it was imminent.
Here's what we know at present:
Rhea had gone for questioning to the NCB office in Mumbai for the third day of questioning in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. As per a Republic TV report, she had admitted to consuming marijuana as well as other hard drugs. The report which quoted sources adds that she was taken for a medical test.
Sources have also told FPJ correspondents that the NCB is currently working on the paperwork procedures to arrest Rhea.
Last week, on Friday, her brother Showik had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He is currently in their custody. Showik was arrested by the agency on the disclosure of 23-year-old Abdel Basit Parihar and has been booked under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Parihar himself was arrested on the statement of Zaid Vilatra who had told the agency that Basit had received drugs from him. Basit had in his statement to the agency said that he had procured drugs from Zaid and Kaizan Ebrahim on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty and got them delivered to Samuel Miranda - Sushant’s house manager, again as per Showik’s instructions.
(With inputs from Bhavna Uchil and Pratik Salunke)
