Revolver Ranee: Politics and poetry

Methinks politics is like a disease. It seems to get madder by the day. So, going by the way the Big Jumla Party is maraoing their own, one doesn’t know who is next in the firing line. First, they chadhao their blue-eyed boy, who has been threatening to return, every time saying 'Me punha yein'. Speaking of which, have you watched those watermelon games? One with the NCP fans dancing away merrily like in ‘Sairat’ and the other with the now ill-famed slogan? Aai shappat, stomach has begun paining.

Then the pained man, like the missus, quotes Hindi verse on how he is the sea and will return to the shore. The smart-aleck government has pushed him to Sagar-kinare. Such funny things. Suchay fun this whole forming the government is, actually I am NOT missing the ex-CM as much as his missus...shhhh did you see her teeny weeny chin? Ladeez, her face is looking rather stretched, whiter than before, which has forced her mister’s rivals to forward before and after pictures of her. The missus who has become chinless, sacchi-mucchi, has undergone full makeover and just keeps pasting her chinless photus in every tweet or update. In case out-of-sight-out-of-mind happens, she ensures you will remember her. She too has threatened to return, big-time palat maraoing at that. Scary couple, wielding threats.

Missus quoted a Hindi couplet, “Palat ke aaungi shaakhon pe khushbuyein lekar...” Tweeple told straight, “Mud mud ke na dekh mud mud ke...” Such fun times, I tell you. Me actually likes her, at least a break from her boring mister’s political coterie. I am told he was busy going to a famous Babaji for ‘shanti’. Some Shani, Rahu ka chakkar, pre-ordained.