Reuters slammed for calling Riyaz Naikoo math-teacher-turned rebel, Twitter pans 'anti-India racism'

Now, Naikoo had been a math teacher prior to his terror-related affiliations. He had taught at a local school in Kashmir's Awantipora district.

This may have been an interesting factoid, but for many it became a bone of contention, after media houses made his transition from school teacher to terrorist, as well as his journey so to speak a topic of discussion after his death.

As one news headline put it, Naikoo was a "maths teacher who became a dreaded terror overlord".

We'd reported earlier about how the Huffington Post's 2018 article had fueled the ire of many netizens. For the uninitiated, that particular report had traced Naikoo's journey from "being a math teacher to Hizbul Mujahideen's chief", and it did not go down well with people.

"Humanising a terrorist," a Twitter user had written, sharing screenshots of the article.