Twitterati fume as media refers to Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo as 'math teacher'

Now, Riyaz Naikoo had, before joining the terrorist ranks been a maths teacher in a local school. In 2010, he was one of the people arrested for indulging in violence, in the wake of a civilian's death during clashes with security forces, and was released in 2012.

Most media reports had mentioned this fact, and some appeared to have taken it a step further, touching upon his journey in a manner of speaking. This has however outraged netizens, who accused media organisations of "humanising" a terrorist and "creating a bias".

"A terrorist is a terrorist whether he was a math teacher, mbbs, tailor, social activist, school boy etc," wrote one Twitter user.

Another brought up Huffington Post's 2018 article where they had traced Naikoo's journey from "being a math teacher to Hizbul Mujahideen's chief".

"Humanising a terrorist," the user wrote sharing screenshots of the article.

Take a look at some of the Twitter posts: