Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 06:50 PM IST

Requested CM Amarinder Singh to meet State Governor over issue of three farm laws: Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat

FPJ Web Desk
All India Congress Committee General Secretary Harish Rawat | ANI Photo

Amid ongoing farmers protests against the Centre's three farm laws, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat in Mohali on Wednesday said the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has been requested to meet the State Governor over the issue.

"We've requested Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to meet the State Governor over the issue of three farm laws," Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"CM told me that some actions have been taken against the power purchase agreements (PPAs)," Punjab Congress in-charge added.

On the other hand, amid the ongoing tussle between the Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh-led camps, Harish Rawat also met the disgruntled state Congress leaders today and conveyed the party high command's decision on not replacing the chief minister in view of the upcoming state election.

Yesterday, he told them that their demand to replace CM Amarinder Singh was not justified as the assembly election were over head. He also asked them to work together and make the party organisation stronger.

Harish Rawat also met Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) general secretary Pargat Singh, a close aide of Navjot Singh Sidhu, and working president Kuljit Nagra besides state cabinet ministers and MLAs.

Today he also apologised for referring to the party's Punjab leadership as "Panj Pyare" and will atone for his remark by sweeping the floor at a gurdwara. The Akali Dal has demanded an apology from Harish Rawat.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 06:50 PM IST
