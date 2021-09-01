Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat lands in controversy over ‘panj pyara’ remark; SAD leader demands apology

Amid the infighting in the Punjab Congress, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat has landed in controversy over a comment comparing Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and 4 working presidents with 'Panj Pyaras'.

The controversy erupted after Rawat, who is Punjab Congress in-charge, met Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with the party’s working presidents Pawan Goel, Kuljit Singh Nagra, and state Congress general secretary Pargat Singh.

Rawat later addressed the media and likened Sidhu and the four working presidents as ‘Panj Pyare’.

"It was my responsibility to discuss with the PCC chief, his team and 'Panj Pyare' (Navjot Singh Sidhu+ 4 working presidents). Sidhu has told me that the discussions over polls, organizational structure will be geared up... Rest assured, PCC is working," Rawat had told the media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has lashed out at Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat after he made a statement referring to the state Congress chief and four working presidents with ‘Panj Pyare’ of the Sikh community and sought an apology.

Cheema shared a video lashing out at Rawat, saying that such remarks are not a joke and hurts the sentiments of the Sikh community.

"It is very sad and disappointing that the Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat has said that the meeting was chaired with 'Panj Pyare'. The 'Panj Pyaras' are respected and honoured in the Sikh Community. I would request Harish Rawat that is not at all a matter of joke, such remarks hurt the sentiments of the Sikh Community," Cheema said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"He should withdraw the statement immediately, and the entire Congress should apologize to the entire Sikh community. A case should be registered against them for hurting the sentiments," he added.

He further accused the Congress of being anti-Sikh and hurting Sikh sentiments. "The Congress has always been anti-Sikh and hurting Sikh sentiments. Statements made by Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat should be withdrawn immediately, and the entire Congress should apologize to the entire Sikh community," Cheema tweeted sharing the video.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:33 AM IST