Republic Day Parade 2020: When and where to buy tickets for the parade and Beating Retreat

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day this Sunday. The Republic Day parade, the highlight of the day is a spectacular affair that portrays India’s strength, diversity and pride.

India's military might and some of the state-of-the-art assets of the armed forces will be showcased during the parade on Rajpath, with artillery gun system 'Dhanush' and a marching contingent of the Army Air Defence set to take part in the ceremonial event for the first time this Republic Day.

The parade commences from the gates of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Raisina Hill on Rajpath past the India Gate.

If you are planning to watch the Republic Day 2020 parade and are wondering when and how to book the tickets, here’s a complete guide:

Republic day ticket price:

Republic Day Parade - Rs. 500; Rs. 100; Rs. 20

The tickets are available for sale at:

North Block Round About

Sena Bhawan (Gate No. 2)

Pragati Maidan (Gate No. 1)

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)

Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No. 3)

Jamnagar House (Opposite India Gate)

Red Fort (inside August 15 Park and opposite Jain Temple)

Parliament House (Reception office) - special counter for Hon'ble MPs

Ticket sale timings are:

7 Jan to 25 Jan - 10.00 a.m to 12.30 hrs p.m

From 23 Jan to 25 Jan 2020, one ticket counter at Sena Bhawan will remain open till 7.00 p.m