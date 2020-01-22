Who is Republic Day chief guest? Sexist and homophobic Brazil president Bolsonaro, who thinks immigrants are 'parasites'

As Republic Day is around the corner, preparations for the celebrations are in full swing. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro has been invited to grace the occasion as the chief guest this year and he will arrive in India on Friday. This is the third time India has invited a Brazilian President as a chief guest during the Republic Day celebrations. He is on a four-day visit to India.

India’s decision to invite him as the Chief Guest was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bolsonaro unofficially at the BRICS summit in November 2019.

Speaking about Bolsonaro, he has created an undisputed image for himself that falls on the lines of a staunch and unapologetic sexist and homophobic politician. A former army official, Bolsonaro has turned heads with his sheer unwillingness to pay heed to criticism.

The far-right President has openly made homophobic statements and even attacked fellow politicians with sexist remarks, he is someone who doesn’t believe in climate change, but that’s not rare in world politicians anyway. He is also called the 'Donald Trump of Brazil.'

Bolsonaro’s tryst with offensive statements is endless, from sexism, homophobia to accepting that he is 'pro-torture,' here are five times Bolsonaro voiced his problematic ideas and opinions;

Sexism is his answer to international politics

In August 2019, Bolsonaro replied on a sexist Facebook post that compared his wife and French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife. The post was a meme and a comparison of France’s first lady and Bolsonaro’s wife. The post read, "Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?"

Bolsonaro had commented on the post saying, “Do not humiliate the guy, haha.”