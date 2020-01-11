Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visits NCC Camp ahead of Republic Day

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria visited NCC Camp at Parade Ground in Delhi on Jan 11. He visited the camp to inspect the preparation of Republic Day parade. Air officials showcased their skills during the parade. Republic Day is celebrated on Jan 26, every year.
