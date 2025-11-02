 MP News: Moving SUV Catches Fire In Gwalior; Women & Children Rescued Safely
A family was reportedly on their way to attend a wedding ceremony from Murar’s Seven Number Square towards Bhind Road when smoke and flames began emerging from the car’s bonnet.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A moving SUV suddenly caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Sunday, causing panic among passersby. 

Fortunately, the quick action of the driver and the help of locals averted a major tragedy.

All family members seated in the car, including children and a woman, were rescued safely before the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

According to information, the incident took place on Kalpi Bridge Road under the Gola Ka Mandir police station area. 

A family was reportedly on their way to attend a wedding ceremony from Murar’s Seven Number Square towards Bhind Road when smoke and flames began emerging from the car’s bonnet near the Adarsh Colony signal.

Realising the danger, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle, opened the doors, and helped everyone get out in time. Locals also rushed to help and informed the fire brigade and police.

Investigation launched

Firefighters reached the spot and managed to douse the flames. However, by then, the SUV had been completely had reduced to ashes.

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been caused by engine overheating or an electrical short circuit. 

The police have moved the burnt vehicle aside and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.





