Only 8 non-BJP ruling states make it to Republic Day parade

Out of these on 8 non-BJP ruling states proposal for the Republic Day parade on January 26 has been accepeted. The 8 non-BJP ruling states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The list comes a day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena, NCP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Thursday hit out at the government after the tableau proposals of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar were rejected.

In a statement Defence Ministry has said that, "The expert committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations. Due to time constraints arising out of the overall duration of the parade, only a limited number of tableaux can be shortlisted for participation in the parade."

The Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP slammed the Centre on Thursday after it rejected West Bengal and Maharashtra's tableau proposals for the Republic Day Parade, alleging that the BJP-led Union government has insulted the people of the two states.

The TMC said by rejecting Bengal's proposal, the Centre insulted the people of the state for opposing the amended citizenship law. NCP and Shiv Sena claimed prejudice against Maharashtra. NCP leader Surpiya Sule accused the Centre of being "prejudiced". She said Bengal and Maharashtra had played a key role in the freedom struggle and the decision to deny permission to their tableaux was an "insult" to the people. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut wondered whether there was a political conspiracy behind the decision.

