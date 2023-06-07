 Renowned Doordarshan News Presenter Gitanjali Aiyar Passes Away, Netizens Pay Tribute
Aiyar began her journey with Doordarshan in 1971.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
article-image

Gitanjali Aiyar, a pioneer of English news presentation on Doordarshan and a dedicated news presenter for over three decades, passed away on Wednesday, June 7. Aiyar began her journey with Doordarshan in 1971 and received the prestigious accolade of Best Anchor Person four times throughout her illustrious career.

She also presented the popular English songs request programme - A Date With You, on Friday nights on All India Radio, Delhi B.

People took to social media sites to mourn her passing.

Senior Journalist Sheela Bhatt wrote, "Gitanjali Aiyar, India’s one of the best tv newsreaders, warm and elegant person and woman of immense substance passed away today. Deepest condolences to her family."

"Picture of grace, Iconic ,Farewell, Gitanjali Aiyar RIP," said one user.

article-image

Netta D'Souza, acting President of the Mahila Congress, also paid tributes to the legendary anchor.

"We fondly remember the days when Gitanjali Aiyar ji graced our TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on our news-watching experiences. Saddened by her untimely demise, my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. May she find eternal peace," D'Souza wrote.

"Sad to hear about the passing of Gitanjali Aiyar, the former Doordarshan news anchor. In the early 80s, when Doordarshan had a monopoly over English TV media in India, she captivated viewers with her distinguished style of presentation," one user wrote on Twitter.

article-image

