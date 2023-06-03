WATCH: Anchor Shweta Singh clarifies about the nanochip in ₹2000 note; "Mujhe WhatsApp pe aaya that" | screengrab- new viral video

On 8 November 2016, the Government of India announced the demonetisation of all ₹500 and ₹1,000 bank notes of the Mahatma Gandhi Series. It also announced the issuance of new ₹500 and ₹2,000 bank notes in exchange for the demonetised bank notes. With this information, various videos started circulating on social media explaining the features of these new notes.

Shweta Singh's ₹2,000 note old video:

One such video was of the anchor of the news channel Aaj Tak, Shweta Singh who had become an object of widespread ridicule in the past when a viral video showed her confidently educating her Aaj Tak colleagues about the latest innovation related to the ₹2,000 note.

She was seen saying to the audience in the video, "There are three things we know (on nano GPS chip in ₹2,000). The new note has nanotechnology GPS. If there are too many notes lying together in one place, then not only will the law enforcement agencies be alerted about it but even the Income Tax department will receive a signal. Because the note will transmit a signal directly to the satellite, which will reach there so that the money can be recovered.”

New viral video where Shweta Singh clarifies about the nanochip in ₹2000 note:

Now, after 7 years, Shweta Singh finally clarified her 'nanochip in ₹2000 note' statement. And the 'clarification' is: "Mujhe WhatsApp pe aaya that." She confirms that the information was sourced from a 'WhatsApp forward' that she was reading.

What happens in the viral video?

In Shweta Singh's video which is going viral on social media, a person is seen asking her questions about her old video. The person named Simab Akhtar asks her, "You said that there is a chip in the 2000 rupee note?"

Shweta Singh replied, "I did not say this."

To which, Simab Akhtar replies, "The report is yours and was telecasted on your channel and you read it."

Shweta Singh then questions, "Does the video have the logo of Aaj Tak, is there a mic? Then how come is it a report? I can file a case against you.

To which Simab Akhtar replies, "We are students of journalism and it was an issue related to 140 crore people. So we are asking."

Shweta Singh then asks, "Did you watch the video of 45 minutes or 45 seconds?"

Simab Akhtar replied, "I watched for 45 seconds."

Shweta Singh finally said, "That whole video is of 45 minutes, watch it completely and then talk. In that video, I am telling that this is a forwarded message on WhatsApp. You didn't watch the full video and just saw that 45 sec viral clip. You must watch the full video."

