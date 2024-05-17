X

A doctor saved a six-year-old boy’s life by performing CPR after his heart stopped beating due to an electric shock in Vijayawada’s Ayyappa Nagar.

As per reports, the boy identified as Sai was electrocuted on the road and collapsed. A woman doctor identified as Ravali, who was passing by, saw the boy’s parents in panic and immediately sprang into action to perform CPR on the boy and save his life.

The purported video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the doctor can be seen performing CPR on the boy as his parents and bystanders watch anxiously.

Video: Woman Doctor Quickly Performs CPR On 6-Yr-Old Boy Who Collapsed After Electrocution On Road In Vijayawada, Saves Life#vijayawada #andhrapradesh #CPR #Boy pic.twitter.com/Gh3LOwcWFj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 17, 2024

Soon after this, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital and was given the necessary treatment. As per reports, the boy recuperated well and is now safe and sound.

Dr. Ravali’s quicking thinking and life-saving actions are being lauded by people who watched the viral video on social media.

One X user @iamgsr_gondi in a tweet wrote, "Great save one life. U have given happiness those parents."

Another user @chriscussions wrote, "God sent angel that doc is."

"She gave him second life," wrote @maxrebel333.

"Real Avenger," said @informatio57556.