Video: 3 Dead After Bus Loses Control, Crashes Into Passengers In Waiting Lounge At Andhra's Vijayawada Bus Stand

Vijayawada: In an unfortunate and freak accident, a bus driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into the passenger waiting lounge in Vijayawada of the Pandit Nehru Bus Station bus stand, killing at least three people on Monday (November 6). The CCTV footage of the incident was shared on social media on Tuesday, which captured the tragic incident that killed the passengers.

Shocking incident

The CCTV footage showed how the bus, which was waiting in the parking area, all of a sudden moved ahead uncontrollably. A woman who was walking in the waiting lounge going to the other side was run over by the bus as the vehicle gained speed and crashes into the waiting lounge of the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada.

While the woman was the first to come under the bus, the uncontrollable speed of the bus didn't even allow the time to the man standing behind the woman and those sitting on the benches of the waiting lounge to move to safety as the bus rammed into them.

Panic at the bus stand

The incident caused panic among the passengers and they ran helter-skelter in the waiting lounge. While all the 24 passengers inside the bus were safe and escaped injuries, at least three people were killed and several injured in the incident.

CM expresses shock and grief

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and shock over the news of the accident. The CM directed the officers to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. CM Jagan also announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased. He instructed the officers to provide better medical aid to the injured persons.

