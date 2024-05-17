 'The Truth Of Swati Maliwal': AAP vs Rajya Sabha MP Out In Open As Video From Kejriwal’s Residence Goes Viral
It's all out war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Swati Maliwal as the party posted against its Rajya Sabha MP on X.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal | X

It's an open war between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Hours after the alleged video showing Swati Maliwal engaged in a bitter argument with the security at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house surfaced on social media X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) commented on the video and posted against Maliwal. The video is said to be from May 13 when Swati Maliwal said she was allegedly assaulted at the Delhi CM's residence by Kejriwal's associate Bibhav Kumar.

"The truth of Swati Maliwal," AAP captioned the post and shared the clip that has gone viral on X.

Earlier, the video went viral which showed Swati Maliwal arguing with the security at Delhi CM's residence. The video shows an angry Swati Maliwal lashing out at the security as they request her to leave. Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal has also lodged an FIR in the matter against Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar and alleged that Kumar hit her on the face and other body parts repeatedly.

BJP Attacks AAP & Kejriwal Over The Issue

The BJP has attacked AAP and Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of Swati Maliwal. On AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The assault that happened with a Rajya Sabha MP was at the house of a CM who is in jail for corruption. A woman MP is assaulted in front of the CM and he remains quiet. The INDI alliance is quiet. They were quiet on Sandeshkhali also. Neither could they hear the screams of a woman in Sandeshkhali nor in the "Sheesh Mahal" worth crores."

"Those who formulate laws are beating up women. The one who assaulted a woman is roaming around with the CM. Why is INDI alliance compelled to protect such people? And the question is, why a woman MP was beaten up. It is the responsibility of the CM that he should present his colleague in front of the police," said Anurag Thakur in his comment.

