Remember Bihar DGP Pande who questioned Rhea's 'aukat'? He's likely to contest on NDA ticket in Bihar

Patna: Director General of Bihar Police Gupteshwar Pande resigned from the police services on Tuesday night.

The home department immediately accepted his request seeking VRS and notified the appointment of GK Singhal, DGP Home Guards as his successor.

Pandey, who was to retire in February next year, is likely to contest the Assembly Elections in the state as an NDA candidate from Buxar. Reportedly, he has been assured a ticket from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Recently, Pande has been into the limelight after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He was overtly critical of the Mumbai Police and their handling of the case. Pande also courted a controversy for a sexist comment about the deceased actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

"Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," he had said.