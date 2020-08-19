Who is Gupteshwar Pandey? All you need to about Bihar DGP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case and said that today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was "correct" and Mumbai Police behaved in an "illegal way".

"I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case," the DGP said while speaking to media in Patna. "I'm very happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered...Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal," he added.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.