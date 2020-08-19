From death to CBI probe: A comprehensive timeline of the Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Supreme Court ordered CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.

Over the last couple of months, Rajput’s death has led to a series of developments, making it a tab bit difficult to keep a track of the investigation.

To keep things organised we have maintained a diary of all the events that took place from the day the actor died to present day.

June 14: Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 34. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on Sunday morning, and a domestic help alerted the police.

June 18: Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station to record her statement in regard to the death of actor.

June 24: Mumbai Police cites the actor's death as a "clear case of suicide with no other foul play."

June 30 - July 28: Mumbai Police records statement of Sanjana Sanghi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan's former manager Reshma Shetty, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta.