From death to CBI probe: A comprehensive timeline of the Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Supreme Court ordered CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.
Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.
Over the last couple of months, Rajput’s death has led to a series of developments, making it a tab bit difficult to keep a track of the investigation.
To keep things organised we have maintained a diary of all the events that took place from the day the actor died to present day.
June 14: Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 34. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on Sunday morning, and a domestic help alerted the police.
June 18: Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station to record her statement in regard to the death of actor.
June 24: Mumbai Police cites the actor's death as a "clear case of suicide with no other foul play."
June 30 - July 28: Mumbai Police records statement of Sanjana Sanghi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan's former manager Reshma Shetty, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta.
July 25: Sushant's father K.K. Singh files an FIR in Patna, accusing six people, including actress and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.
July 29: Rhea moves the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai.
July 30: KK Singh and Bihar government file a caveat in the Supreme Court on the plea filed by Rhea.
August 5: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case.
August 8: Maharashtra government submits the details of the investigation conducted. The apex court lists hearing on August 11.
August 10: Rhea moves a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, complaining that the media was unfairly holding a trial and pronouncing her guilty. She also urged the top court to ensure that she is not be made a scapegoat of political agenda in the wake of the Bihar elections scheduled later this year.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questions Chakraborty and her family in connection with the money laundering probe.
August 11: Maharashtra government tells SC that all the hullabaloo was happening only because it is all about politics, and Bihar has to go to polls by year-end.
The Supreme Court reserved its order.
August 13: Chakraborty in her written submissions told the Supreme Court that the Patna FIR of July 25, could at best be regarded as a zero FIR and transferred to the Mumbai Police.
August 14: The Enforcement Directorate found no big transactions from the actor's accounts to the bank account of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
August 18: ED records statement of Sushant’s father KK Singh.
August 19: Supreme Court orders CBI probe.
