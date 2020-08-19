Sushant Singh Rajput death: From having a voice to 'not being an expert', the curious case of Sanjay Raut's statements

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has decided to have one last opinion regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case. On Wednesday, when the Supreme Court announced that the CBI would take up the case, Raut said that it was 'up to the experts to comment.'

"Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court," he said to news agency ANI.

It's a hilarious case of a U-Turn. Till three days ago, Raut was acting as an advocate for the Mumbai police and his government, stating that a CBI inquiry was not required in the death of the actor, which has since it took place on June 14, become one of the biggest conspiracy theory stories in India.

Earlier in an editorial in Sena's mouthpiece Saamna, Raut questioned the relationship between the actor and his family. Raut maintained that he is making statements in the actor's death case based on information he has and added that he will look into the matter if he has missed something.

"If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. But I will have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant's family is speaking on the basis of information they have," he said.

Raut recently told CNN News 18, “If the family wants justice, then they should have patience and not speak for some time.”

Raut also alleged that a political conspiracy is being hatched against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, regarding the case.

"The kind of politics being done in Bihar & Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against Maharashtra Government. Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth," he added.

Raut also slammed the Centre and pointed at the ‘misuse of the central agencies’ like CBI. He said that the Centre’s intervention in Rajput's death case is an insult to Mumbai Police.

He even suggested that the late actor Sushant was 'not on good terms' with his father KK Singh.

"It is true, how many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface," Raut said in his article in Saamana.

The nail on the head was when Raut said that an investigation must be conducted to establish the reason behind Rajput's break-up with actor and television co-star Ankita Lokhande. The politician highlighted the fact that Lokhande left Sushant while Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case, was with him.