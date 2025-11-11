Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Polling Begins For Phase 2 Across 122 Constituencies; 1,302 Candidates In Fray

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Polling Begins For 2nd & Final Phase Across 122 Constituencies |

Patna: The second phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began on Tuesday at 7:00 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

Apart from Bihar, voting for bye-elections is being held for eight Assembly constituencies spread across six states and one Union Territory. These constituencies are in Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir; Anta in Rajasthan; Ghatsila in Jharkhand; Jubilee Hills in Telangana; Tarn Taran in Punjab; Dampa in Mizoram; and Nuapada in Odisha.

In Nagrota, Assistant Returning Officer Sumit Kohli informed that a total of 150 polling booths have been set up in the constituency and also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes in the elections. He said that voting will continue until 6 pm, and a total of 97,379 voters are expected to cast their votes.

"Our machines are ready for mock polling. We have a total of 150 polling booths in the Nagrota constituency. I would like to appeal to everyone to come out in large numbers and cast their vote. They can decide their future with one vote. Voting will take place from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Everyone who comes to us by 6 pm will be eligible to vote, but I urge everyone to come early and vote. We have around 97,379 voters here. Security arrangements are good here. So, people should not be concerned about security," he said.

Mock polling was conducted at several booths across the state to test and ensure preparedness ahead of voting.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third voters will also cast their vote in the elections.

45,399 polling stations have been set up across the state, which include 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in rural areas. 595 all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state.

12 Ministers In Fray During Final Phase Of Voting

In Bihar, the second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul Assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

Anand Kumar, Presiding Officer at Bhagalpur, told ANI, "In the Durga Charan High School, four booths have been set up and this is booth no 47. The number of voters is 945. I am hopeful that people will come out to vote in large numbers. All the preparations have been made." In Sasaram, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's wife, Snehlata Kushwaha, is contesting as the NDA candidate, while Satendra Sah of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is representing the Mahagathbandhan. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, has fielded Binay Kumar Singh.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who previously represented the Imamganj seat, is once again testing his party's influence in this key region. HAM(S) has again fielded Deepa Kumari as the NDA candidate. She has represented the seat since 2024. Mahagathbandhan has nominated Ritu Priya Chaudhary. Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Ajeet Kumar.

In Mohania, incumbent MLA Sangita Kumari, who earlier won the seat from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, is seeking to regain the victory from the seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The grand alliance has extended its support to independent candidate Ravi Shankar Paswan, son of BJP leader and former MP and MLA, Chhedi Paswan, after RJD candidate Shweta Suman's nomination was cancelled.

In Bihpur, sitting BJP MLA Kumar Shailendra is seeking a third consecutive win. He is facing a challenge from Arpana Kumari (VIP), representing the Mahagathbandhan, and Pawan Choudhary (Jan Suraaj). In Gopalpur, JD(U)'s Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal is contesting against Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav (VIP) of Mahagathbandhan and Mankeshwar Singh alias Mantu Singh (Jan Suraaj). Pirpainti (SC) seat sees a three-way contest between Murari Pasavan (BJP), Ram Vilash Paswan (RJD), and Ghanshyam Das (Jan Suraaj).

Bhagalpur Assembly constituency is seeing a contest between Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, BJP's Rohit Pandey, and Jan Suraaj's Abhay Kant Jha.

Sultanganj is witnessing a fight between JD(U)'s sitting MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal, Chandan Kumar (RJD) and Lalan Kumar (Congress).In Nathnagar, Mithun Kumar (LJP-RV) is facing Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan (RJD), Ajay Kumar Roy (Jan Suraaj) and Mohmmad Ismail (AIMIM). Out of the 122 seats, 11 Assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each.

Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will each witness contests on five seats. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each, Jehanabad has three, followed by two Assembly seats in Arwal, and one in Sheohar district.

Out of all the seats that will go to the polls tomorrow, the BJP had won 42 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections, while the RJD had emerged victorious on 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and Left parties collectively secured five.

Polling Held Across Over 45,000 Centres

Polling in the second phase is being held at 45,399 centres. NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and other parties, and is seeking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is looking to regain power. Jan Suraaj is also confident of its prospects.

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling, with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj Party, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour.

