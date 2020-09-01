Release Dr Kafeel Khan immediately, HC directs Yogi government

Quashing the detention order of Dr Kafeel Khan under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday slammed the state authorities for keeping him in jail “illegally” for six months and ordered “immediate release” of the Gorakhpur pediatrician.

The division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal passed the order on the basis of a petition filed by his mother, Nuzhat Parveen. She had approached the Supreme Court first from where the plea was referred to HC.

Dr Khan, a pediatrician from Gorakhpur (UP), was arrested from Mumbai airport in January for an anti-CAA speech he delivered at the Aligarh Muslim University on 12 December 2019 for trying to “disrupt the harmony between the communities”. Later, NSA was invoked.

He was slapped with NSA charges on February 13, 2020, on the orders of the Aligarh District Magistrate and jailed for six months. On August 16, his detention under NSA was extended for the second time by three months.

Coming down heavily on the Aligarh DM, the judges said in their order, “Our anxiety is only to assess whether a reasonable man could have arrived at a conclusion as arrived by the District Magistrate, Aligarh? Prima Facie, the speech is not such that a reasonable man could have arrived at a conclusion as the inference drawn by the District Magistrate, Aligarh.”