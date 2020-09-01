'Truth prevails': Twitter reacts after Allahabad HC grants bail to Kafeel Khan

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Dr Kafeel Khan who was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for his alleged provocative speech during the anti-CAA protests at Aligarh Muslim University in December 2019. The court has directed the Government to release him immediately.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh, passed the order on a petition filed by Khan's mother Nuzhat Parveen. The petition alleged that Khan was granted bail in February by a competent court and he was supposed to be released on bail. However, he was not released for four days and the NSA was subsequently invoked against him. Hence, his detention was illegal, the petition argued.

The court has asked Khan to submit two sureties of Rs 60,000 each and an undertaking that he will not repeat the offence. The state government had opposed his release on the ground that he would again make provocative speeches and vitiate the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter welcomed Khan's release. MLA Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter and said that he was elated with Khan's release. He wrote, "Most elated to hear about brother Dr Kafeel Khan's release! Allahabad HC has admonished UP government for wrongfully targeting him, but I demand that @myogiadityanath's officials are punished!"

Actress Swara Bhasker wrote, "As we celebrate let us also remember that this innocent man has spent.. what is it.. more than 200 days in jail???"

Here are a few Twitter reactions: