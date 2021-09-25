e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Government will soon bring new cooperative policy, says Cooperation Minister Amit ShahPunjab cabinet finalised after discussions with Rahul Gandhi, say sources
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 04:07 PM IST

REET 2021: Rajasthan district suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS/MMS on September 26

FPJ Web Desk
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers in Ajmer district from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam. Voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband have been excluded from the services.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 04:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal