REET 2021: Rajasthan district suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS/MMS on September 26

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers in Ajmer district from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam. Voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband have been excluded from the services.

Rajasthan | Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, & landline broadband) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6am to 6pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam pic.twitter.com/uRHLKQqbcq — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 04:07 PM IST