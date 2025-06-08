'Recruitment Scam Factory': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party Of Betraying Youth & Farmers In Auraiya

Auraiya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath used his Auraiya visit under the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan – 2025 to launch a direct attack on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, accusing his regime of “betraying youth and farmers” while facilitating recruitment scams under a “nepotistic uncle-nephew arrangement.”

Addressing a gathering of farmers at Janata Degree College, the CM said, “Before 2017, criminals roamed free, and government jobs were auctioned off. The so-called youth-friendly government turned Auraiya into a recruitment graveyard. We brought fairness, not favoritism.” The statement was seen as a direct reference to Akhilesh Yadav and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s political dynasty.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Earlier governments disrespected revered figures and mocked farmer needs. Today, we’re naming Auraiya’s first medical college after Ahilyabai Holkar, correcting decades of ignorance,” he added.

While the event foregrounded maize farming and agricultural reform, political undertones were unmistakable. CM Yogi linked increased maize production and scientific farming practices to his government’s outreach, stating that maize now covers over 5 lakh hectares and earns farmers up to ₹2.5 lakh per hectare. But he pivoted quickly back to contrasting governance styles, alleging that under SP rule, even irrigation and procurement systems had collapsed.

He announced that more than 60,000 youth selected for the UP Police would receive appointment letters from the Home Minister on June 15, and cited a total of 8 lakh transparent government recruitments under BJP rule. The CM’s speech also marked 11 years of PM Modi’s leadership, describing it as a decade of “stability and upliftment.”

Yet, much of the Auraiya address was focused on undoing the past, reflecting an ongoing need to reshape public memory of SP’s tenure, especially in districts like Auraiya where development narratives are politically sensitive.

Key Announcements

₹250 crore: Ahilyabai Holkar Medical College

₹272 crore: Reserve Police Lines

₹151 crore: Yamuna bridge to link Auraiya–Jalaun

₹24 crore: CM Model Composite School

₹250 crore: District Court building

₹3 crore: Agricultural outreach support