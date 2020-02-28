Real India: Amid CAA protests, Muslim man prints daughter's wedding card with Hindu Gods

An invitation card to a Muslim wedding in Meerut has become the talk of the town as it features a photograph of Lord Ganesh and Radha-Krishna and also says Chand Mubarak alongside.

This unique card was printed by Mohd Sarafat in Hastinapur area for his daughter Asma Khatoon's wedding on March 4.

"I thought it would be a good idea to showcase the Hindu-Muslim amity, especially when communal hatred is gaining ground. My friends have reacted very positively to the initiative," said Mohd Sarafat.

However, for his relatives and Muslim friends, he has printed another wedding card in Urdu.

"Many of my relatives cannot read Hindi and for them I have printed cards in Urdu as well," he added.

Earlier, in a unique form of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a bridegroom in Kerala, Haja Hussain, came for his wedding ceremony riding on a camel holding an anti-CAA poster in his hands, on the outskirts of the capital city on Monday.

Accompanied by a large crowd mostly comprising his friends and relatives, Hussain carried a placard which read 'Reject CAA, Boycott NRC and NPR' as he arrived at the wedding hall in Vazhimukku, about 20 km from here, on a camel back.