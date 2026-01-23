 Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan, Family Step Down From Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust; New Body Formed As Legal Battle Continues
Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan, Family Step Down From Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust; New Body Formed As Legal Battle Continues

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Dr Tazeen Fatma, and son Abdullah Azam have formally dissociated from the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs Jauhar University and Rampur Public Schools. The trust has been reconstituted, with Khan’s sister Nikhat Aflak named chairperson and elder son Adeeb Azam as secretary, amid ongoing legal troubles.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Azam Khan | X @VoxShadabKhan

Rampur: Samajwadi Party national general secretary Azam Khan, his wife and former MP Dr Tazeen Fatma, and their younger son and former MLA Abdullah Azam have formally dissociated themselves from the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs Azam Khan’s dream project Jauhar University and the Rampur Public Schools.

Following their exit, a new executive body has been constituted. Azam Khan’s sister Nikhat Aflak has been appointed chairperson of the trust, while his elder son Mohammad Adeeb Azam has been made secretary.

Earlier, Azam Khan was the chairperson of the trust and Dr Tazeen Fatma served as its secretary. Both sons, Adeeb Azam and Abdullah Azam, were members of the trust.

University Registrar S N Salam said the reconstitution was necessitated after Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam and Dr Tazeen Fatma decided to step aside. “Nikhat Aflak has been given the responsibility of chairperson and Mohammad Adeeb Azam has been appointed secretary,” he said.

Sources said the move comes amid mounting legal troubles faced by the family. In the past, when Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam and Dr Tazeen Fatma were in jail, the functioning of the trust had also been affected, prompting the decision to restructure its management.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Continues To Inspire Us To Stand Firm Against Anti-National Forces: UP CM...
article-image

Meanwhile, the appeal filed by Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam in the two PAN card case could not be heard on Thursday. The matter has now been listed for hearing on January 27.

A magistrate court had recently sentenced Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam to seven years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each in the case. Both the defence, seeking relief from the sentence, and the prosecution, seeking enhancement of punishment, have filed appeals before the MP-MLA sessions court.

