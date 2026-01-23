Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Continues To Inspire Us To Stand Firm Against Anti-National Forces: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister described Netaji as a towering hero of the freedom movement, expressed gratitude for his unparalleled contribution to India’s independence, and offered floral tributes to his portrait on behalf of the people of the state. | File Pic

Lucknow: “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is a name inseparably linked with India’s independence, one that commands the highest respect in the heart of every Indian and instills an unyielding resolve to never bow before traitors or anti-national forces, even in the most challenging times. A true son of Mother India, the very mention of Netaji evokes deep reverence, pride, and patriotism in every Indian,” said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a program organized at Netaji Subhas Chowk, Hazratganj, Lucknow, on the auspicious occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister described Netaji as a towering hero of the freedom movement, expressed gratitude for his unparalleled contribution to India’s independence, and offered floral tributes to his portrait on behalf of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said, “Netaji’s clarion call, 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azaadi Dunga,' became the defining mantra of India’s freedom struggle. Every word spoken by Netaji energized the movement. His slogan “Chalo Delhi” continues to inspire generations, while his song “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, Khushi Ke Geet Gaye Ja…” is still proudly sung during passing-out parades of the Indian Army.” He asked whether there is any Indian whose heart does not hold reverence and respect for Netaji.

The Chief Minister noted that Netaji provided a new direction to the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and emerged as the foremost leader of the revolutionary struggle. He added, “His contribution to India’s independence, both within the country and abroad, is unforgettable. His journey across Germany, Japan, and several other nations to rally global support for India’s freedom remains an enduring source of inspiration.”

Highlighting Netaji’s life, the Chief Minister said, “He was born in 1897 in Cuttack into a distinguished family of lawyers and was sent to Britain for higher education at a young age. Despite securing a top rank in the ICS examination, Netaji chose to renounce service under British rule and dedicated himself to the nation’s freedom struggle. His towering personality and priceless contribution to the nation continue to inspire generations.”

On behalf of the people of the state, the Chief Minister paid heartfelt tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and expressed his deep gratitude.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Mayor of Lucknow Sushma Kharkwal, program organizer and Member of the Legislative Council Avnish Kumar Singh, former ministers Dr. Mahendra Singh, Angad Singh, and Pawan Singh Chauhan, along with several other distinguished guests, were present.