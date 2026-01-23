Sulking Shashi Tharoor Skips Meeting Called By Rahul Gandhi To Discuss Congress Strategy For Kerala

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor skipped a meeting convened by the party’s high command in Delhi on Friday to review preparations for the Kerala Assembly elections, triggering speculation about a possible rift within the party.

His absence led to buzz in political circles, with some reports suggesting that Tharoor was unhappy with senior leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, over what he perceived as a lack of respect. However, Congress sources later clarified that Tharoor had sought and received permission from the high command to stay back in Kerala.

According to party sources, Tharoor chose to remain in Thiruvananthapuram, his parliamentary constituency, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow and a public rally the same day. They said his decision was driven by political considerations and constituency responsibilities, not internal discord.

Earlier, reports had linked Tharoor’s absence to discomfort following a recent Mahapanchayat event in Kochi, attended by Rahul Gandhi. Sources had claimed that there was confusion over the speaking order and seating arrangements, which allegedly caused embarrassment to the senior leader. Tharoor was reportedly told that only Rahul Gandhi would speak after him, but several other leaders also addressed the gathering, which some saw as a breach of protocol.

It was also noted that Rahul Gandhi did not mention Tharoor in his speech, which drew attention among party workers. The episode has since sparked conversations within party circles about internal coordination and respect for senior leaders.

The Congress has not issued an official statement, but party sources maintain that Tharoor’s absence from the Delhi meeting was pre-approved and should not be seen as a sign of discontent.