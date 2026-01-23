 Strong Skill Ecosystem To Be Built Through Industry–Education Collaboration In Line With Yogi Govt’s Vision
Strong Skill Ecosystem To Be Built Through Industry–Education Collaboration In Line With Yogi Govt's Vision

Under CM Yogi Adityanath, UP’s SCVT signed an MoU with the Noida Apparel Export Cluster to provide skill training in 28 sectors over five years to 1 lakh youth from 18 districts. Around 70,000 trainees will get employment, with 50% women. Programs will be managed digitally via “Kaushal Ganga,” “Kaushal Aajeevika,” and “Kaushal Bazaar” portals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking concrete steps to connect the youth of the state with employment. | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking concrete steps to connect the youth of the state with employment.

In this sequence, an important MoU has been signed between the Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC), located in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, and the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT). This MoU is expected to provide a new direction to skill development, vocational education and entrepreneurship in the state.

Under this MoU, in the first phase, NAEC will provide short-term skill training in 28 sectors over the next five years to one lakh candidates connected with 128 development blocks and 10,323 villages across 18 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

Out of these, 70,000 candidates will be provided employment in industrial units after completion of training. A key highlight of this initiative is that 50 percent of the total trainees will be women, which will further strengthen women empowerment.

As one of the country’s leading apparel export clusters, the biggest strength of NAEC will be its ability to provide training aligned with the requirements of the garment industry.

The entire process from training to placement will be managed by NAEC through its digital portal “Kaushal Ganga”. Along with this, the “Kaushal Aajeevika” and “Kaushal Bazaar” portals will also help connect trainees with livelihood opportunities and markets.

In this collaboration, the State Council for Vocational Training will play a crucial role. SCVT, which is a recognised awarding body of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training of the Government of India, will be responsible for the assessment and certification of all trainees.

NAEC will pay SCVT ₹1200 per trainee as certification fees. SCVT will also develop courses at its own level and get them approved by the National Council.

Minister of State for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal said, "the Yogi government’s objective is to ensure that every youth of the state becomes skilled and does not have to struggle for employment".

This MoU between NAEC and SCVT will act as a strong bridge between industry and education. It will not only generate employment for youth but will also help Uttar Pradesh emerge as the country’s skill hub.

While signing the MoU, Principal Secretary for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Hari Om and Special Secretary and Director, SCVT Abhishek Singh were also present. They described this initiative as a milestone for the state’s skill policy.

