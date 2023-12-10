 Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Murder: Delhi Crime Branch Detain 3 Including 2 Main Accused For Killing Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi
The police earlier informed that all three accused were being brought to Delhi. Later they were brought to the crime branch office in Delhi.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 08:01 AM IST
New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, detained three persons, including two main accused, from Chandigarh in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Delhi police said on Sunday.

As per the police, the main accused, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, are also among those arrested today. The police earlier informed that all three accused were being brought to Delhi. Later they were brought to the crime branch office in Delhi.

Earlier on Saturday, December 9, Jaipur police arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection to Gogamedi's murder.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's Killing

On December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered by two shooters, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod, in an indiscriminate firing at his residence in Shyam Nagar and arrangements were facilitated for Nitin Fauji by the accused Ramveer Singh in Jaipur, said the Jaipur Police Commissioner in an official statement.

He further said that on November 9, Nitin Fauji and his associates fired on the police of Mahendragarh Police Station Sadar and absconded. During this period, Nitin Fauji sent his friend Ramveer to Jaipur on November 19.

One of the assailants, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, as per the police.

