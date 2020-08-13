Ram Janmbhoomi Trust head Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, who shared stage with PM Modi, tests positive for COVID-19

Ram Janmbhoomi Trust head Mahant Nritya Gopaldas has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement given to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh government said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken details of Mahant Gopaldas’ health status.

The CM has also spoken to the district magistrate of Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for Mahantji at the hospital.