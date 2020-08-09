PM Modi should have invited President Kovind for 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple: Mayawati

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have taken President Ram Nath Kovind along with him for 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, said former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Modi should have gone to Ayodhya along with the President, who comes from the Dalit community. Some Dalit saints also kept shouting that they were not called for 'bhoomi pujan' on August 5. They did not invite Dalit saints but they could have invited President Kovind. A good message would have gone to society if they have invited the President for the auspicious ceremony," said the BSP chief today.

"The matter is related to faith it should not be politicised. Only talking of 'Ram rajya' will not be helpful to people. They need to implement Lord Ram's teaching. There is a jungle raj in UP under Yogi government. Crime is increasing with each passing day. There is no 'Ram raj in UP," she added.