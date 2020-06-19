Rajya Sabha Elections: Congress win 2 seats, BJP bag 1 in Rajasthan

Congress won two and BJP managed to win one out of the three seats of Rajya Sabha that had fallen vacant. Voting for the seats took place at the Rajasthan State Assembly in Jaipur on Friday. Out of the 200 members, 198 cast their votes. The two MLAs who did not cast their votes are minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal who is hospitalized and Girdhari Mahiya of CPIM who is unwell.

Congress kept a close watch while its legislators cast their votes. UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal and WCD minister Mamta Bhupesh had been designated to check the votes. While BJP had fielded two candidates it was quite clear that only one would win. The saffron party’s first choice was Rajendra Gehlot.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Dy CM Sachin Pilot, former CM Vasundhara Raje and state BJP chief Satish Poonia were among those to cast their vote early.