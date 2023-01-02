Rajouri attack: 4 dead, search for terrorist on, says J-K Police

Rajouri attack: Operation underway to neutralise 2 terrorists, says J-K Police |

Rajouri: Four people have now died as a result of the terrorist attack in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after one of the injured civilians passed away while receiving medical attention.

Doctors at the Government Medical College in Rajouri reported some of the nine more victims of the tragedy are in "extremely severe" condition and are receiving medical attention.

An incident of firing was reported in Dangri area of Rajouri on Sunday in which four people were killed and six injured, police reported. The firing was done by two terrorists at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village.

Read Also Jammu-Kashmir: Grenade thrown on CRPF vehicle civilian injured in Srinagar

Meanwhile, two injured were airlifted to Jammu for further treatment at Government Medical College Hospital.

"As per the information, two terrorists came and targeted three houses in Upper Dangri area. Four casualties were reported. The search operation is on. Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army troops have cordoned off the area. We will try to neutralize the two terrorists soon," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone.

Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri said, "All the injured are being treated. Police and District administration have reached the spot, and an operation has been launched. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured." Further details are awaited.

Several organisations have called protests in Jammu on Monday against the terrorist attack in Rajouri.