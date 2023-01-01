Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF trooper's rifle snatched in Pulwama's Rajpora area

ANI

Srinagar: A weapon snatching incident took place on Sunday in J&K's Pulwama district.

Official sources said an unknown person snatched the rifle from a CRPF trooper in Bellow village of Rajpora area in Pulwama district.

The CRPF trooper belongs to 183 battalion.

The area has been surrounded by the security forces to nab the weapon snatcher.

J&K | Incident of weapon snatching with security personnel reported from Rajpora area of Pulwama, say police. Area cordoned off.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zAfzcN0Ydd — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023