Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF trooper's rifle snatched in Pulwama's Rajpora area

Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF trooper's rifle snatched in Pulwama's Rajpora area

The area has been surrounded by the security forces to nab the weapon snatcher.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Srinagar: A weapon snatching incident took place on Sunday in J&K's Pulwama district.

Official sources said an unknown person snatched the rifle from a CRPF trooper in Bellow village of Rajpora area in Pulwama district.

The CRPF trooper belongs to 183 battalion.

The area has been surrounded by the security forces to nab the weapon snatcher.

