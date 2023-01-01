Jammu-Kashmir: Grenade thrown on CRPF vehicle civilian injured in Srinagar | ANI

A civilian was injured here on Sunday when militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker and it exploded on the roadside, officials said.

The incident occurred in Halwal area, they said.

At about 7:45 pm, militants hurled a grenade towards a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Mirza Kamil Chowk which exploded on the roadside. Sameer Ahmed Malla, a resident of Habak, sustained minor injuries in the blast, the officials said.

He was shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

J&K | There was an attempt to throw a grenade on a CRPF vehicle in a crowded area of MK Chowk, Srinagar it missed the target & caused a minor splinter injury to one local boy: Srinagar police



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/gTIThpbDrb — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

