Jammu-Kashmir: Grenade thrown on CRPF vehicle civilian injured in Srinagar

A civilian was injured here on Sunday when militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker and it exploded on the roadside, officials said.
The incident occurred in Halwal area, they said.
At about 7:45 pm, militants hurled a grenade towards a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Mirza Kamil Chowk which exploded on the roadside. Sameer Ahmed Malla, a resident of Habak, sustained minor injuries in the blast, the officials said.
He was shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.
