Navi Mumbai: Two held for stealing copper coils in Panvel

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel City Police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing copper coils and insulation in electrical transformers from various areas in Panvel. Police have also seized stolen items worth Rs 1.34 lakhs from them.

According to police, there was an increase in incidents of theft of copper coils from various electrical transformers in Panvel. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector of Panvel City Police Station Vijay Kadbane, Crime Branch Police Inspector Abhaysinh Shinde, along with other officials arrested two accused. Police said that the technical analysis helped them to catch the thief.

They were identified as Abulas Waris Ali Samani, 34 and Munawar Safeduddin Khan, 34.

During interrogation, they confessed to stealing copper coils, copper windings and insulation worth lakhs of rupees from electrical transformers installed for stone crushers at Pushpak node and Kundevhal as well as from transformers of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company at Sainagar.