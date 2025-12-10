 Attention Commuters! Rail Block From Dec 6–18 To Affect Bandra–Gorakhpur Express; Partial Cancellations Announced
Train No. 19091 Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Express, journey commencing December 15, 2025, will short terminate at Varanasi instead of Gorakhpur.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
In view of ongoing patch doubling work at Mau–Pipri Dih–Dullahapur stations and Mau–Khurahat stations in the North Eastern Railway, a block will be undertaken from December 6 to 18, 2025. Due to this operational block, Train No. 19091/19092 Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Express will be affected.

19091 Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Express Short-Terminated

Train No. 19091 Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Express, journey commencing December 15, 2025, will short terminate at Varanasi instead of Gorakhpur.

Consequently, the train will be partially cancelled between Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

19092 Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus Express to Start from Varanasi

Similarly, Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus Express, journey commencing December 16, 2025, will depart from Varanasi station instead of Gorakhpur.

This train will also be partially cancelled between Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

