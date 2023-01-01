Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold ‘City Through Your Lense’ photography contest on Instagram | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a photography contest on its Instagram page @nmmconline, called ‘City Through Your Lense’. Participants can post photographs of the city on Instagram pages using hashtags.

The purpose of the contest is how a citizen sees the city through his lenses. The civic body has urged citizens to participate in this contest. “If you love capturing moments, and emotions and expressing yourself through photography, then this contest will definitely click with you,” said an official from NMMC.

Citizens can upload photographs on their social media accounts and tag @nmmconline to get a chance to be specially featured on our social media pages. Citizens can use the following hashtags while sharing their photos of Navi Mumbai - #NMMC #NaviMumbai #easeofliving2022 #UOF2022 # M y City My Pride #YehMeraSheharHai # Scan Kara Fill Kara #NishchayKelaNumberPahila