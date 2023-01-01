e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC to hold ‘City Through Your Lense’ photography contest on Instagram

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold ‘City Through Your Lense’ photography contest on Instagram

The purpose of the contest is how a citizen sees the city through his lenses.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold ‘City Through Your Lense’ photography contest on Instagram | Pixabay
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a photography contest on its Instagram page @nmmconline, called ‘City Through Your Lense’. Participants can post photographs of the city on Instagram pages using hashtags.

The purpose of the contest is how a citizen sees the city through his lenses. The civic body has urged citizens to participate in this contest. “If you love capturing moments, and emotions and expressing yourself through photography, then this contest will definitely click with you,” said an official from NMMC.

Citizens can upload photographs on their social media accounts and tag @nmmconline to get a chance to be specially featured on our social media pages. Citizens can use the following hashtags while sharing their photos of Navi Mumbai - #NMMC #NaviMumbai #easeofliving2022 #UOF2022 # M y City My Pride #YehMeraSheharHai # Scan Kara Fill Kara #NishchayKelaNumberPahila

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC organises zero waste campaign under Swachh Bharat and Majhi Vasundhara at Wadale...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Two held for stealing copper coils in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Two held for stealing copper coils in Panvel

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC still awaits MJP nod for ₹516 crore water distribution plan

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC still awaits MJP nod for ₹516 crore water distribution plan

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold ‘City Through Your Lense’ photography contest on Instagram

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold ‘City Through Your Lense’ photography contest on Instagram

Maharashtra: Once inked, Chandrakant Patil misses Koregaon-Bhima annual event citing another attack...

Maharashtra: Once inked, Chandrakant Patil misses Koregaon-Bhima annual event citing another attack...

Maharashtra: After Nashik, big blast at cracker factory in Solapur's Barshi, several employees...

Maharashtra: After Nashik, big blast at cracker factory in Solapur's Barshi, several employees...