Navi Mumbai: PMC organises zero waste campaign under Swachh Bharat and Majhi Vasundhara at Wadale Lake |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched the Zero Waste campaign at Wadale Lake Ballaleshwar immersion ghat in Ward 18 in Panvel with the help of students, volunteers of the Indian Coastal Guard, municipal officials, employees and citizens. The campaign was conducted as part of the Swachh Bharat and Majhi Vasundhara on December 30.

Conveyed the message of cleanliness

Through this zero-waste campaign, the civic body conveyed the message of cleanliness. The program was conducted under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

As part of the campaign, Indian Coast Guard volunteers, citizens, municipal officials, employees and school students cleaned the immersion ghat of Wadale Lake. All the plastic and garbage in the lake was collected in this cleaning campaign with the slogan 'Swachata Hi Seva'. This program was conducted on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde.

“Citizens should avoid plastic items and use eco-friendly items while celebrating festivals and ceremonies so that the environment will be protected and excess waste will not be created. On this occasion,” appealed the municipal commissioner Deshmukh.