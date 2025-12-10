'Why Should I Comment On Such Nonsense? Not So Idle': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis On Rahul Gandhi's RSS Remarks

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, December 10, slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), dismissing them as baseless and not worth responding to.

While speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said he is not so idle that he would start speaking on Rahul Gandhi’s statements. “He says just anything. If someone thinks and speaks intellectually, I will respond. But why should I comment on such nonsense?” the Chief Minister remarked.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About RSS?

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had accused the RSS of attempting to “capture the institutional framework of the country.”

He said, "Vice-chancellor after vice-chancellor is placed not on merit, not on capability, not on scientific temper, but on the fact that he belongs to a particular organisation. Second capture. which helps in destroying democracy. The capture of the intelligence agencies. The capture of the CBI, of the ED, of the Income Tax Department. And the systematic placement of bureaucrats who favor their ideology and attack the opposition and anybody who chooses to oppose the RSS."

VIDEO | Parliament Winter Session: Speaking in Lok Sabha, LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) says, "The project of the RSS was to capture the institutional framework of the country... Vice-chancellor after vice-chancellor is placed not on merit, not on capability,… pic.twitter.com/37jCNQUQl2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2025

Maha CM on Rahul Gandhi’s Upcoming Germany Visit

The Maharashtra CM also targeted Gandhi over his scheduled trip to Germany from December 15 to 20. He alleged that insulting the Constitution and the constitutional institutions was the "set agenda" of the Congress leader when abroad.

"It does not matter whether he stays or does not stay in Parliament, because his agenda is set -- insulting the Constitution daily, insulting the constitutional institutions in the country and insulting the country abroad," Maharashtra CM said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Germany from December 15 to 20 during which he will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German government ministers, according to the Indian Overseas Congress.

