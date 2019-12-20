Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar meet Donald Trump; discuss progress made on trade, other bilateral issues

Washington DC: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on US President Donald Trump on Thursday and held a discussion on the progress made on various bilateral issues, including trade, between the two countries.

"We paid a courtesy call to (Donald Trump). Some subjects did come up. There was some discussion on how have various issues progressed. There was some discussion on trade. We shared with him what had been discussed at the 2+2 (Ministerial Dialogue)," Jaishankar said at a press conference here.