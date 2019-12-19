Liberals calm down: Why impeachment doesn't mean Trump is leaving the White House

This is not it, he still stands a chance, a 2/3 majority is needed in the Senate to remove Donald Trump. Here's how:

The impeachment now moves to the Senate where the Supreme Court Chief Justice would preside over the trial. A 2/3 majority of the Senate’s 100 members would need to vote to for the President to be removed from office before Trump would actually be removed. Like former President Bill Clinton, he could be impeached but never actually removed from office.

That 2/3 majority would be tough to get. A total of 67 Senators would need to vote to convict and remove Trump. There are 45 Democrat Senators and 53 Republican Senators, plus two Independents who typically vote Democrat. So to reach the 67 total needed to remove Trump, they would need at least 20 Republicans to join with Democrats in voting to remove Trump (plus the two Independents), Reuters reported.

No president in the 243-year-long US history has been removed from office by impeachment.

