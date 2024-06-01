 Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 31 Properties Sealed In Rajkot, 739 In Surat After TRP Game Zone Incident That Claimed 27 Lives
Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 31 Properties Sealed In Rajkot, 739 In Surat After TRP Game Zone Incident That Claimed 27 Lives

Officials shared that sealing of properties and inspections were part of a broader strategy to enhance safety standards across the state. The inspections focused on several key aspects like verification of required permissions and licences, escape routes, exit gates among other things.

Saturday, June 01, 2024
article-image

Rajkot: Following the tragic fire in Rajkot that claimed 27 lives, the local administration has sealed 31 properties, including several schools and coaching classes for non-compliance with safety norms. Additionally, investigations are being conducted in 18 wards of the Municipal Corporation in Rajkot.

Focus Of Inspections

Officials shared that sealing of properties and inspections were part of a broader strategy to enhance safety standards across the state. The inspections focused on several key aspects like verification of required permissions and licences, assessment of maximum occupancy limits, examination of electrical loads, cables, and installations, an inspection of fire safety equipment, escape routes, and exit gates, and evaluation of the strength and fitness of mechanical installations.

Gujarat BJP Cancels Victory Procession In Rajkot Following Tragic Game Zone Fire
article-image

Officials shared that the checks extend beyond Rajkot. In Surat, the administration has sealed 739 properties over the past week. These include 537 properties without Building Use Certificates (BUC) and 175 without fire safety certificates. The sealed properties are 29 game zones, 27 goldsmiths, 71 restaurants, 130 commercial markets, and 134 temporary structures.

This joint operation, involving the municipal administration, the Collector, and the police, has created a stir across the city. Malls, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and coaching classes are being scrutinised, and non-compliant institutions are facing closure.

Union Home Minister Stops For Briefing On The Ongoing Investigation Into The TRP Game Zone Fire Tragedy

On May 31 Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a visit to Gujarat, stopped at Rajkot for a briefing on the ongoing investigation into the TRP Game Zone fire tragedy. He was given updates on the investigation by Rajkot City Police Commissioner Brijeshkumar Jha, Collector Prabhav Joshi, and Municipal Commissioner DP Desai. The state government's directive for a stringent inquiry has led to continuous revelations about the tragedy.

