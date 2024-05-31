 Gujarat BJP Cancels Victory Procession In Rajkot Following Tragic Game Zone Fire
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat BJP Cancels Victory Procession In Rajkot Following Tragic Game Zone Fire

Gujarat BJP Cancels Victory Procession In Rajkot Following Tragic Game Zone Fire

The BJP leadership emphasized the importance of maintaining a respectful atmosphere in the city during this time of mourning.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil |

In a move to honor the victims of the recent Rajkot game zone fire, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil has announced that there will be no victory procession in Rajkot on June 4, the day of the Lok Sabha election results. This decision comes in the wake of the horrific fire incident on May 25, where 28 people tragically lost their lives at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot.

BJP workers in Rajkot have been instructed to refrain from organizing any celebratory processions in the city after the election results are declared. The fire incident, which caused a massive stir throughout the state, has left the community grieving and in shock. The party's decision reflects a sensitive response to the sentiments of the bereaved families and the broader Rajkot district community.

Read Also
Rajkot Fire Tragedy: Gujarat Govt to Implement Strict New Rules For Amusement Parks And Game Zones
article-image

In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha election results, BJP state president CR Paatil convened an important meeting via video conference on Friday. The meeting, attended by Gujarat BJP general secretary Ratnakar and other Rajkot district office bearers and municipal officials, focused on the arrangements at the counting center and the appropriate course of action post-results.

"The tragedy that struck Rajkot on May 25 has left a deep impact on all of us," said Paatil. "In respect for the grieving families and as a mark of solemnity, we have decided not to hold any victory processions in Rajkot on June 4."

The BJP leadership emphasized the importance of maintaining a respectful atmosphere in the city during this time of mourning. The meeting addressed the logistical arrangements for the counting day, ensuring that all activities remain orderly and sensitive to the current mood in Rajkot.

Read Also
Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire Tragedy: Court Sends Accused To 14-Day Police Custody
article-image

Paatil's directive has been well-received by the community, reflecting a compassionate approach by the BJP towards those affected by the devastating fire. "We understand the pain of the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy. This is not a time for celebration, but for reflection and support for those in grief," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Couple Stopped From Boarding Flight After Boarding Cards Issued By Airlines At Srinagar...

Thane Couple Stopped From Boarding Flight After Boarding Cards Issued By Airlines At Srinagar...

Gujarat BJP Cancels Victory Procession In Rajkot Following Tragic Game Zone Fire

Gujarat BJP Cancels Victory Procession In Rajkot Following Tragic Game Zone Fire

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: OpenAI Disrupts Israeli Firm's Attempt To Influence Polls; BJP Reacts

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: OpenAI Disrupts Israeli Firm's Attempt To Influence Polls; BJP Reacts

Gujarat: NSUI President Files Complaint Against BJP MLA's Son For Kidnapping And Attempted Murder

Gujarat: NSUI President Files Complaint Against BJP MLA's Son For Kidnapping And Attempted Murder

Exit Polls 2024: Times When Exit Polls Have Gone Wrong In Predicting Indian Election Results

Exit Polls 2024: Times When Exit Polls Have Gone Wrong In Predicting Indian Election Results