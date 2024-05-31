Gujarat BJP Cancels Victory Procession In Rajkot Following Tragic Game Zone Fire

Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil |

In a move to honor the victims of the recent Rajkot game zone fire, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil has announced that there will be no victory procession in Rajkot on June 4, the day of the Lok Sabha election results. This decision comes in the wake of the horrific fire incident on May 25, where 28 people tragically lost their lives at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot.

BJP workers in Rajkot have been instructed to refrain from organizing any celebratory processions in the city after the election results are declared. The fire incident, which caused a massive stir throughout the state, has left the community grieving and in shock. The party's decision reflects a sensitive response to the sentiments of the bereaved families and the broader Rajkot district community.

In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha election results, BJP state president CR Paatil convened an important meeting via video conference on Friday. The meeting, attended by Gujarat BJP general secretary Ratnakar and other Rajkot district office bearers and municipal officials, focused on the arrangements at the counting center and the appropriate course of action post-results.

"The tragedy that struck Rajkot on May 25 has left a deep impact on all of us," said Paatil. "In respect for the grieving families and as a mark of solemnity, we have decided not to hold any victory processions in Rajkot on June 4."

The BJP leadership emphasized the importance of maintaining a respectful atmosphere in the city during this time of mourning. The meeting addressed the logistical arrangements for the counting day, ensuring that all activities remain orderly and sensitive to the current mood in Rajkot.

Paatil's directive has been well-received by the community, reflecting a compassionate approach by the BJP towards those affected by the devastating fire. "We understand the pain of the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy. This is not a time for celebration, but for reflection and support for those in grief," he added.