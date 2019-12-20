Rajinikanth says violence not the route but silent on CAA

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth said violence should not be the route to solve any problem at a time when protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) are being held in different parts of the country.

In a tweet on Thursday late night, Rajinkanth said: "Violence should not be the route to solve any problem. Indian people should be united and alert with security and welfare of the nation in their minds."

Rajinikanth said the ongoing violence in the country pains him.

However, Rajinikanth, who had said he would plunge into politics and contest in the 2021 assembly elections to be held in Tamil Nadu did not express his views on the CAA against which protests are being held across the country.

Reacting to Rajinikanth's tweet, Seeman, the founder of NMK party in his tweet asked the former to spell out his views on CAA.

Pointing out Rajinikanth's tweet, Seeman also added that it is insulting the students who are protesting against CAA braving suppression.