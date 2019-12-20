IMD predicts light rain in next 48 hours

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted very light to light rain for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar in the next 48 hours. It has also predicted light-to-moderate rain for Raigad on Sunday.

SG Kamble, scientist, IMD Mumbai, said the current weather models predicted the possibility of rain, a rare phenomenon during December.

“Due to the formation of a low-pressure in the Arabian Sea and upper-air cyclonic circulation over west Madhya Pradesh, light rain activity has been predicted along the Konkan coast and slowly moving inland over the state between Sunday and Monday,” he said.

Early this December, the city had recorded rain when Cyclone Ockhi went past it on December 5 and 6 and around 53.8mm rain was recorded in the suburbs and 82.2mm in South Mumbai. It was also the all-time highest December rain for Mumbai.

Officials from the private weather forecasting agency Skymet said they too have predicted a similar forecast stating unseasonal showers are expected in several parts of Maharashtra due to the multiple weather features.

“A low pressure area was present over south central Arabian Sea, which is governing the air flow and sending winds towards coastal Maharashtra.

Under the influence of all these weather features, there is a confluence of wind extending from these systems, leading to cloud cover and light rain for Maharashtra on December 22 and 23, including for Mumbai,” he said.