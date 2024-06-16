Rajasthan: Women & Child Development Department Publishes Book Containing Stories Of 'Responsible Men' Who Care For Their Wives And Kids | X

Jaipur: In a contrast, the Department of Women and Child Development of Rajasthan has come up with inspiring stories of responsible men. These are stories of men who are taking care of their wife and children. The stories have been compiled in a book titled "Poshan, Parivar and Dular, Purush Bane Barabar Ke Jimmedar" (Nurturence, Family and Love, Men Become Equally Responsible).

This book has been published with the help of Anganwadi workers, women supervisors and Asha Sahayonis of the Health Department and UNICEF. These grassroot level workers of the department found such men around them who by going against the prevailing beliefs of the society. are taking complete care of their pregnant wife, her nutrition and also taking care of the children.

The book was released on Friday by Dr. Mohan Lal Yadav, Secretary of Women and Child Development and Director OP Bunkar.

Yadav said that in the society, the responsibility of nutrition and care of pregnant women and children is generally considered to be that of the women of the family, challenging such traditional belief, many responsible men understand their responsibility. Inspiring stories of such true heroes been compiled in this book.

The book has 17 such stories from 10 districts of Rajasthan and most of them are from rural areas. Director of the department OP Bunker said that the problem of not helping the wife or not taking care of children is more in rural areas then in cities, so the focus was more on finding such stories in villages.

“We found many such examples where men, understanding the responsibility towards the health and nutrition of their pregnant wife and the upcoming child, accompany their wife for health check-up, motivate her to eat nutritious food and take iron tablets. They also help with household work, spend time playing with children and also help with their daily tasks," said Bunkar adding that we have 50 such stories from 10 districts and the department will keep publishing them in the future also.

He said that studies conducted in India and abroad show that better nutritional results can be achieved by making male members aware, and we hope that these stories will inspire other men to take an active role in nurturing and caring for their families.